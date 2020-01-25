|
Selene M. Gray Thomas, 86, died on January 23, 2020. A native of Ahoskie, NC, she lived her adult life in Portsmouth, VA. She is predeceased by two husbands, Luther Bernard Gray, Jr., and Edgar L. Thomas, and one son, Luther Bernard (Bernie) Gray, III. She is survived by two daughters, Susan G. Newton (Mike) and Sharon Stone (Jerry), a daughter-in-law, Janice M. Gray, a brother, Malery O. Minton, and a sister, Retha Riemer. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Holly Manning (Jeremiah), Shelley Newton, Luke Gray (Cassi) and Joey Gray, and three great-grandchildren, Jack Manning, Brynn Gray and Harper Manning.
Ms. Thomas was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and Alexander Baptist Church. She was retired from the Naval Hospital, Portsmouth where she worked as an Administrative Assistant.
Service information is available online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 25, 2020