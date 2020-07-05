1/
Selma Ruhland Kniffen
NORFOLK- Selma "Oma" Kniffen, 81, gained her wings on June 28, 2020. Born in Munchen, Germany, she was the widow of Roy James Kniffen and owner of Selma's Hair Forum in Norfolk.

Oma is survived by a daughter, Rose (David); son Jimmy; sister Elsa; three grandchildren, Christina (Todd), Thomas (Annie) and Catherine; six great-grandchildren, Jillian, Ella Rose, Keagan, Audrinna, Holden and Brielle; her caregiver "angels", Shana and Indya; and her best friend and companion Cosmo.

Caring for our beloved Oma was like picking candy from a box of chocolate. You never knew what you were going to get each day. Her personalities were endless and that made us love her even more with each passing day.

She touched a lot of lives through her kindness and love; and will be missed beyond measure.

Services will be private and her "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
