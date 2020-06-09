Senora Lee Chandler, 65, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7th, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Left to cherish her memory is: loving husband of 20 years, Carroll Chandler; daughter, Samantha Corliss and husband Paul; son, George Avery and wife Mandy; daughters: Stacie M. Skinner and Kevin, and Shannon Terrell; Grandchildren: Paul Corliss, II, Kasey Corliss, Kristina Corliss, Tanis Corliss, Christian Avery, Rian Harper, Jack Gurey, Garrett Miller, Jace Miller, Lilly Skinner, Kylea Smith; sister, Brenda Jordan. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm, Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 9, 2020.