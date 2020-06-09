Senora L. Chandler
Senora Lee Chandler, 65, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7th, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Left to cherish her memory is: loving husband of 20 years, Carroll Chandler; daughter, Samantha Corliss and husband Paul; son, George Avery and wife Mandy; daughters: Stacie M. Skinner and Kevin, and Shannon Terrell; Grandchildren: Paul Corliss, II, Kasey Corliss, Kristina Corliss, Tanis Corliss, Christian Avery, Rian Harper, Jack Gurey, Garrett Miller, Jace Miller, Lilly Skinner, Kylea Smith; sister, Brenda Jordan. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm, Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at Family Choice Funerals & Cremations. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 9, 2020.
