Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Serena Lamborn "Tina" Hesser

Serena Lamborn "Tina" Hesser Obituary
Serena "Tina" Lamborn Hesser, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on December 31, 2019.

She was born in Wilmington, DE to the Late Robert & Serena Lamborn. She is also predeceased by her loving husband of more than 30 years, Henry H. Hesser.

Tina graduated with her LPN Certification from Brown Adult Technical High School in Wilmington, DE and received her RN from St. Frances Hospital School of Nursing. She was an active registered nurse at Delaware Division Hospital in Wilmington, DE. With a true love for her profession, she then received her BA from St. Joseph's College of Maine to advance her career as a Director of Nursing. Tina became a nursing consultant for the North Carolina Dept. of Corrections. After retiring, Tina volunteered as an advocate with the Samaritan House.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Beth Harvell & her husband William; 2 brothers, William J. Burke, III and William Laskowski; along with extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 from 6 to 7:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Virginia Beach at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A full obituary and condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
