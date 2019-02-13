|
CPO Sergio Castaneda Laoang, USN (Ret.), 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away February 10, 2019.Born in Sta. Ignacia Tarlac, Philippines, he was the son of the late Juan and Anita Laoang. He retired as a Chief Disbursing Clerk from the U. S. Navy after 23 years of service.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Arcelie Laoang; daughter, Maricel Cruz and husband, Ronald; sons, John Laoang and Dr. Jeffrey Laoang and wife, Carissa; sister, Ruby Modomo and husband, Eddie; brother, Ariel Laoang and wife, Rebecca; and grandchildren, Devon Cruz, Sophia Laoang, and Dylan Laoang.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 14 and Friday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary service. The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019