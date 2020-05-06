Severino C. Lara, 86, passed away on April 19, 2020. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1955-1961.He is survived by his wife, Evelina Lara; 6 children, Joseph Lara, Debbie Lara, Joselito John Lara, Patrick Lara, Raymond Lara and Marcelino Bernard Lara; 19 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, along with the extended family and friends.A visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1 to 9:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Burial will be private at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at: