Lt. Col. Seymour D. Glanzer, USAF Res., Ret., 95, died on June 3, 2020, in Virginia Beach, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, Max and Beatrice Glanzer, his wife, Rita M. Glanzer, his sister, Roslyn T. Kahn, and his sister-in-law, Louise "Micki" Hoffman. He was born in Jersey City, N.J., but grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. After graduating at 16 from James Madison H.S., he attended Brooklyn College, but interrupted his studies to enlist in the U.S. Army for service in WWII on his 18th birthday (to the consternation of his mother). While in the Army, he attended Lake Forest College and the University of Chicago, under the Army Specialized Training Program, before being deployed overseas to the South Pacific and Philippines. Following the War, he completed his undergraduate education at Brooklyn College and went on to Brooklyn Law School, graduating in 1949. While there, he met Rita, whom he married in 1948. They remained together until her death, in 1998.
During the Korean War he rejoined the military as a reserve JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country in that capacity for many years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He received the Meritorious Service Medal in 1978 for "exceptional professional skill and leadership while serving in important reserve positions including reserve Chief of the Administrative Law Division of the Office of the Judge Advocate General." His civilian career included work for the former Interstate Commerce Commission in New York (where he was Regional Director of the Bureau of Enforcement) and later Washington, D.C., and the Federal Maritime Commission, both as administrative law judge and Director of the Bureau of Hearing Counsel. He loved plants and gardening, and visitors to his home were regularly pressed to take several newly-planted cuttings or seedlings when they left. He took up distance running late in life, participating in and completing marathon races in Washington, New York, Boston and elsewhere, all after the age of 55. He loved sharing stories related to his experiences and interests, usually with extraordinary detail. Nothing was more important to him, however, than his family, and nothing gave him more pleasure than being able to spend time with and do things for them. He moved to Virginia Beach in 2004 to be closer to his beloved grandchild.
He is survived by his son, Lawrence Glanzer (and wife, Mary Anne), of Chesapeake, daughter, JoAyn Glanzer, of Arlington, Virginia, grandson, Mark, and many nieces and nephews (and their children).
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Cardiac Care Unit of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, the nurses, aides and staff of Beth Sholom Village, and the nurses and staff of Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care, all of whom provided support, kindness and care during the final months of life.
A graveside service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local foodbank or homeless shelter. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.