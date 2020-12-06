Shana Mai Sherman, of Norfolk, VA passed away at home on November 30, 2020, only six days after her father.
She was born March 27, 1965 in Newport News, VA. She was the daughter of the late Bruce Grunwald and mother Shyrli Grunwald, and was the big sister to Tracey Woolfson. On February 23, 1985 she married her former husband James S. Dampier, with whom she had 2 children. May 10 2003 she married, her current husband Raymond Sherman.
She graduated from Bayside High School in 1984 and went on to obtain her associate's degree as a medical assistant. She worked with the public for the majority of her life and was loved by all her customers. She was a beautiful social butterfly and made friends everywhere she went and she will be loved and missed by so many.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Raymond Sherman, her son Shea Dampier {Carrie Snyder}, and daughter Skye Barnes {Jeff Barnes}, her mother Shyrli Grunwald, her sister Tracey Woolfson {the beloved late Laurence Woolfson}, and the six loves of her life, her grandchildren Zachary Fibish, Austin Dampier, Rachel Fibish, Jodi Barnes, Brody Barnes, and Zoey Barnes.
There will be a celebration of life held on December 13, 2020 at 1pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. 1501 Colonial Ave Norfolk, VA 23517. Memorial donations and or flowers may be made out to the family or sent to the funeral home at the address listed above. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.