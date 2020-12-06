1/1
Shana Mai Sherman
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shana Mai Sherman, of Norfolk, VA passed away at home on November 30, 2020, only six days after her father.

She was born March 27, 1965 in Newport News, VA. She was the daughter of the late Bruce Grunwald and mother Shyrli Grunwald, and was the big sister to Tracey Woolfson. On February 23, 1985 she married her former husband James S. Dampier, with whom she had 2 children. May 10 2003 she married, her current husband Raymond Sherman.

She graduated from Bayside High School in 1984 and went on to obtain her associate's degree as a medical assistant. She worked with the public for the majority of her life and was loved by all her customers. She was a beautiful social butterfly and made friends everywhere she went and she will be loved and missed by so many.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Raymond Sherman, her son Shea Dampier {Carrie Snyder}, and daughter Skye Barnes {Jeff Barnes}, her mother Shyrli Grunwald, her sister Tracey Woolfson {the beloved late Laurence Woolfson}, and the six loves of her life, her grandchildren Zachary Fibish, Austin Dampier, Rachel Fibish, Jodi Barnes, Brody Barnes, and Zoey Barnes.

There will be a celebration of life held on December 13, 2020 at 1pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. 1501 Colonial Ave Norfolk, VA 23517. Memorial donations and or flowers may be made out to the family or sent to the funeral home at the address listed above. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved