Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Deep Creek United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Deep Creek United Methodist Church
Shannon Kelly O'Leary Obituary
Shannon Kelly Oâ€™Leary, 42, passed away on July 29, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis, IN to Paul Dennis Patrick Oâ€™Leary and Linda Oâ€™Leary.

She is survived by her parents, sister, Coleen Stout; brother, Patrick Oâ€™Leary & wife Laura; 2 nephews, Chayse Stout and Liam Oâ€™Leary; niece, Cori Riggott-Oâ€™Leary; aunt, Jodie LeRoux; 3 cousins, Meghan LeRoux, Bill Oâ€™Leary and Joe Oâ€™Leary; uncle, Ronald Oâ€™Leary & wife Gloria.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Deep Creek United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Deep Creek United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019
