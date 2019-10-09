|
|
Shannon Marie Stryker was born on May 18, 1971 and passed October 6, 2019. She came into the world as a preemie but was always large in our hearts. Her parents were the late Wanda Glines Stryker and Shelton Stryker, Elizabeth City, NC.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a sister, Shelle Taylor, her husband, Bruce Taylor, and their children, Carlie, Brandon, and Kristen; an Aunt Phyllis Bernard, Uncle Frank Bernard, and their son, Kevin; and Aunt Bonnie Glines. Her two babies were her Pomeranians, Gracie and Angel. She was predeceased by her Uncle Bobby Glines
She graduated from John Holmes High School in Edenton, NC, Pitt Community College in Williamston, NC, and Sentara Norfolk General Program.
Shannon worked at various automotive businesses and was most recently employed at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She believed so much in the Lord and always said blessings for everyone, including her two babies. She will be missed by many and is loved by many.
At Shannon's request, there will be a visitation only at Twiford Memorial Chapel on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date with family members. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 141 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or the , 3131 RDU Center Dr., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Stryker family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019