Shannon Reynolds passed away on March 22, 2019 after a long courageous battle with Crohn's disease. She is completely healed now and rejoicing in her heavenly home where there is no suffering or pain. She was 47 years old. Shannon graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1990. She decided to join the army and she was stationed in St. Louis Missouri for basic training and in Colorado for her AIT training. Her most important career was raising her two boys Justin and Jared Reynolds. Shannon loved football and was an avid Alabama fan. Shannon also enjoyed reading and her hobby make up. She is survived by her two boys Justin and Jared Reynolds; her mother Marion Thompson; aunt Margaret Schilling; cousins Margaret Anne Baldwin, Darren Schilling, Virginia East and Ginger Smothers. She was predeceased by her father John G Thompson and Aunt Louise East. We would like to thank Sentara Princess Anne Hospital ICU doctors and nurses for their outstanding care and compassion and Sentara Hospice House. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4:00 PM, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Princess Anne Plaza Baptist Church, 245 Rosemont Rd. The family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Princess Anne Plaza Baptist Music Ministry.