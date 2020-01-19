|
Sharon B. West, 57, of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with our Lord on January 14, 2020.
Sharon was a University of Richmond graduate, loved her family and all animals.
Born in Oxnard, California, she is survived by her loving husband, Brett M. West of Virginia Beach; her parents, Jerald and Norma Basham; two sisters, Susan and Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held January 25, 2020, from 2 to 5 pm at the West home, 825 Oldham Rd., Virginia Beach. Memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020