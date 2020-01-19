Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the West home
825 Oldham Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon B. West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon B. West Obituary
Sharon B. West, 57, of Virginia Beach, VA, went to be with our Lord on January 14, 2020.

Sharon was a University of Richmond graduate, loved her family and all animals.

Born in Oxnard, California, she is survived by her loving husband, Brett M. West of Virginia Beach; her parents, Jerald and Norma Basham; two sisters, Susan and Sandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held January 25, 2020, from 2 to 5 pm at the West home, 825 Oldham Rd., Virginia Beach. Memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -