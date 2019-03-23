Home

Sharon Broughon passed away March 5, 2019 at home after a long illness.Sharon was born March 17, 1959 in Norfolk, Va. to Michael and Shirley Eisenhower Jones. She is survived by her son David Sanders, her husband of 15 years Herbert Broughon, her brothers Michael and Shawn Jones, her sisters Pat Knisley, Nancy Wiggins, and Linda Hummel, her uncle Kenneth, and was predeceased by her brother Stephen Jones. Sharon loved life, her home, her friends, her two cats, and her many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
