The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon C. Feldman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon C. Feldman Obituary
Sharon C. Feldman, 66, passed away on January 6, 2020.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Robert J. Feldman; her daughter, Danielle DeLashmutt & her husband Brad; two sons, Michael Feldman & his wife Liz and Sam Feldman; three grandsons, Carson, Vance and Wyatt; along with extended family and friends.

Sharon retired from Sentara after many years as a director of Medical Systems.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater (ccfot.org) in her memory. A full obituary and condolences can be found at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -