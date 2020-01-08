|
|
Sharon C. Feldman, 66, passed away on January 6, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Robert J. Feldman; her daughter, Danielle DeLashmutt & her husband Brad; two sons, Michael Feldman & his wife Liz and Sam Feldman; three grandsons, Carson, Vance and Wyatt; along with extended family and friends.
Sharon retired from Sentara after many years as a director of Medical Systems.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Donations may be made to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater (ccfot.org) in her memory. A full obituary and condolences can be found at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 8, 2020