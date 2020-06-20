Sharon Carley Holt (Dee Dee), 72, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on December 22, 1947 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Roy and June Carley. Sharon was a lifelong resident of Norfolk and Chesapeake, Virginia. She was a 1965 graduate of Maury High School and earned her Bachelors of Arts and Masters of Education Degree from Old Dominion University. Sharon was an elementary and middle school educator and retired after 38 years from Norfolk Public Schools. The majority of her tenure was spent at Northside Middle School in Norfolk, Virginia. Sharon went on to serve an additional five years at Moyock Middle School (North Carolina) until fully retiring in 2009.
Sharon was predeceased by her Sister, Phyllis Carley Shifflett. Left to cherish her memories are her Daughter Holly E. Tuten ( Glenn ); Granddaughter Amanda L. Fanton ( Hunter ); two Great Grandsons, William Blake and Cooper Hale; Nephew Michael Shifflett ( Kathryn ) and Niece Carley Shifflett Ange ( Derrick ); Grandnephews, Brayden Michael and Carson Allen and several loving cousins and lifelong friends.
As a young lady, Sharon was a dance instructor for several years at Evelyn Ott School of Dance and a Candy Striper for Norfolk General Hospital. She was a dedicated sorority sister to Alpha Xi Delta at Old Dominion University and received the Order of the Rose for 50 years of membership from 1968 - 2018. Later in life she became a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (International Society for Key Women Educators). Sharon was a long-standing member of Atlantic Shores Baptist Church and served several years in the church choir.
During the course of her life, Sharon enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a true social butterfly and would brighten up any room with her warm smile. Family and friends have countless stories and memories of relaxing on the beach, shopping, gathering around her kitchen table, sipping on margaritas and being bedazzled by her favorite color, pink. Sharon served as an inspiration, role model and mentor to all of those she encountered. Her favorite quote was "Do the best you can, while you can, when you can."
Sharon loved people and never met a stranger. When she met you, she wanted to hear all about you and what you loved. Sharon will truly be missed by all and she will forever remain in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home (Virginia Beach) with burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Everyone who will be attending the visitation and/or service, should wear a face mask. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Sharon was predeceased by her Sister, Phyllis Carley Shifflett. Left to cherish her memories are her Daughter Holly E. Tuten ( Glenn ); Granddaughter Amanda L. Fanton ( Hunter ); two Great Grandsons, William Blake and Cooper Hale; Nephew Michael Shifflett ( Kathryn ) and Niece Carley Shifflett Ange ( Derrick ); Grandnephews, Brayden Michael and Carson Allen and several loving cousins and lifelong friends.
As a young lady, Sharon was a dance instructor for several years at Evelyn Ott School of Dance and a Candy Striper for Norfolk General Hospital. She was a dedicated sorority sister to Alpha Xi Delta at Old Dominion University and received the Order of the Rose for 50 years of membership from 1968 - 2018. Later in life she became a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (International Society for Key Women Educators). Sharon was a long-standing member of Atlantic Shores Baptist Church and served several years in the church choir.
During the course of her life, Sharon enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a true social butterfly and would brighten up any room with her warm smile. Family and friends have countless stories and memories of relaxing on the beach, shopping, gathering around her kitchen table, sipping on margaritas and being bedazzled by her favorite color, pink. Sharon served as an inspiration, role model and mentor to all of those she encountered. Her favorite quote was "Do the best you can, while you can, when you can."
Sharon loved people and never met a stranger. When she met you, she wanted to hear all about you and what you loved. Sharon will truly be missed by all and she will forever remain in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home (Virginia Beach) with burial to follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. Everyone who will be attending the visitation and/or service, should wear a face mask. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 20, 2020.