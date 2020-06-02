Sharon Denise Wilson, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Sharon was born on Thursday, January 21, 1954 in Portsmouth, VA. She graduated from Craddock High School in Portsmouth, VA and she later went on to attend college at Virginia State University (Petersburg, VA) and Norfolk State University Norfolk, VA). She attended St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA where she faithfully served on the usher board. She was married to her loving husband of 45 years, Mr. Henry Thaddus Wilson, Jr. and they raised two beautiful children, Adonica Monique Wilson and Michael Anthony Wilson in Chesapeake, VA. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Shirley and John Charles "JC" Chisholm. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her brother Jerry Chisholm, her sister Maeretta Strong, her beloved grandchildren Ashley Nicole Wilson and Adrienne Denise Wilson and her daughter-in-law Rosalind Wilson. She is also survived by her sisters-in-Iaw Dorothy Wilson, Cheryl Wilson, Clara Wilson, Wanda Long and brothers-in- law Michael Wilson and Joseph Wilson. She is also survived by a number of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends who affectionally knew her as "Niecy". A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy. Chesapeake, VA 23323. The homegoing service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 AM at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 1101 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 2, 2020.