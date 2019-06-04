|
|
Sharon Easty Daniels, 72, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, June 2, 2019.Born in Greensboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Stanley William Easty, Jr. and Reba Gough Easty. Sharon was retired after 30 years from Chesapeake Public Schools. She was a past president and current member of the Great Bridge Womenâ€™s Club. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, Chesapeake. Most of all, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Vince Daniels; her children, Jennifer Piegzik (Casey), Marc Daniels (Rachel); grandchildren, Trevor, Makayla, Tyler, Zachary and Bryce; a brother, Kent Easty (Joan), as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Sharonâ€™s life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Freedom Baptist Church, 308 Centerville Turnpike, North, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the church. The interment will be private in Albert Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital, .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019