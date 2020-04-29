|
Sharon E. Johnson, 65, of Norfolk, VA departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Chesapeake Regional Hospital. She was born on November 16, 1954, in Norfolk, VA to the late Elizabeth Broadnax and James Green, Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Christopher Green (Tonieh) and Leslie Perkins (Albert); five grandchildren, Xavier Green, Donathan Green, Jaden Perkins, Madison Perkins, and Chloe Perkins; four siblings, James Green, Jr. (Brenda), Johnnie Green (Barbara), Winston Green, Denise Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held 11 am Friday, May 1,2020 at Roosevelt Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 30,2020 Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020