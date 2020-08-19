Sharon Jones, 75, passed away at The Citadel on June 9, 2020. She was born July 22, 1944 in Anniston, Alabama to the late Juanita Patty and Alfred Grumbach. At the age of 7 she moved to Hoboken, NJ to live with her father Alfred and family. Sharon joined the United States Army at 19 years old and was served with an Honorable Discharge. She held a few odd jobs over the years. She loved reading, thrift store shopping and meeting new people. Sharon was predeceased by her husband of 49 years David E. Jones and leaves to cherish her memory; daughters, Anita Stanley and Karen Jones; son, Jimmy and his wife, Betty; two granddaughters, Brandi and Sarah and special family friend, Mike Munford.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 3-5pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home. During the service, military honors will be rendered by the US Army. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com
.