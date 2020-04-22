|
|
Sharon Hofler Jones, 73, of 1084 Carters Road, Hobbsville, NC, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in her home where she was being cared for by her family.
Mrs. Jones was a lifelong resident of Gates County and was the daughter of the late William Hertel Hofler and Bessie Carter Hofler. A homemaker, she had formerly owned and operated Foxmoore Plantation, an Arabian horse farm, where she trained and raised horses, and taught riding lessons. A longtime member of Gatesville Baptist Church, she had more recently attended Eureka Baptist Church in Corapeake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Renee Jones.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, S.A. Jones; her son, Rick Jones of Tyner; a granddaughter, Brittany Jones of Elizabeth City; and a grandson, Tyler Jones (Samantha), and their son, Ethan, of Hobbsville.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the family cemetery at the home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eureka Baptist Church, P.O. Box 68, Corapeake, NC 27926.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2020