Sharon Kay Smith Wroten
Sharon Kay Smith Wroten, 60, passed away October 4, 2020. She was born in Hampton, VA the daughter of Jean Baker Macioci and the late George Thomas Smith, Jr. and Robert Macioci. She was predeceased by her nephew, Jonathan Derrick. Sharon retired from working with R.W. Painting & Roofing. She was a former member of the Suffolk Moose Lodge. In addition to her mother, Sharon is survived by her husband of 41 years, Raymond Aubrey Wroten, Jr.; sons, Raymond "RA" Wroten, III, and Gene Thomas Aaron Wroten; grandchildren, Haley, Kaelan, Raegan, and Raenah Wroten; sister and brother-in-law, Shelby and Buddy Derrick; and step brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Jennifer Macioci. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Mark Wethington officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolence may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
