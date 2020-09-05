Sharon Lynn White, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, NY on February 16, 1950. Sharon was known as Mommie to so many!! She was warm, caring and loved to hold a good conversation. Mommie enjoyed meeting new people. Sharon is survived by her sons Cameron Johnson (wife - Michelle), Maurice Johnson and Mark Jenkins (wife - Maria) as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family welcomes guests to attend a memorial service Tuesday, Sept 8th at 1pm, Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, Newport News.
Live streaming of the service can be viewed at www.cookebros.com
"Live Video"