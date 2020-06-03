Sharon M. Hunt, 65, of Moyock, NC passed away on May 30, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Wallace L. Miller, Jr., and Edna McPherson Miller. She worked as the Accounts Payable Supervisor for Colonna's Shipyard.
In addition to her parents, Sharon, was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Miller. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Larry Hunt Sr.; two daughters, Lisa Dennis (Mitch) and Nancy McCurley (Jordan); two sisters, Connie Berry and Cheryl Carpenter; a brother, Terry Miller; and three grandchildren, Emily and Caleb Dennis, and Caelan McCurley.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, June 5, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Rutter-Powers Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family at their home following the services. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.