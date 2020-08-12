1/
Sharon Markham Honeycutt
PORTSMOUTH- Sharon Honeycutt, 66, died Aug. 8, 2020. A native of Newport News, she was predeceased by her parents, Toy and Margie Markham. Sharon was a pharmacy tech at Irwins Pharmacy for 20 years and then ran her own health care business for another 10 years. She was a member of West Side Christian Church, served as a coach and supporter of Olive Branch Little League for many years, was a nursing home volunteer, and loved gardening and animals.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Honeycutt Booth (Ben O'Brian); son Christopher Mark Honeycutt (Jessica Marchand Honeycutt); sister, Karen Markham Bullock (Michael); three grandchildren, Cy Brooks Honeycutt, Dax Charles Booth and Atalee Grace Booth; and her companion of 28 years, Harrell Pittman.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
