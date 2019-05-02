|
Sharon Otter Stillman, 73, of Chesapeake passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Left behind to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 37 years, Iris Stillman, Jr.; son, Jerald S. Bocrie; daughter, Stacey Bocrie Nesson (Kort); grandchildren, Aubrey, Mallory and Grant Nesson; as well as three step children, Michelle Murphy, Stephanie Tomlinson and Charles Stillman; and a sister, Susan Otter, as well as many beloved family members. Per Sherryâ€™s wishes, no funeral services will be held.Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019