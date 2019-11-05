|
Virginia Beach: Sharon S. Treloar, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Marjorie Sohn. Her family moved to Succasunna, NJ when she was 7. Sharon graduated from Roxbury High School in Succasunna, NJ in 1956. She attended the TobÃ©-Coburn School for Fashion Careers in New York City, completing their 2 year fashion program in 1958. She then worked at Saks Fifth Avenue and as a stylist for a fashion photographer. She loved living in New York City, going to Broadway shows, museums and the opera.
Sharon later married and lived in Kenvil, NJ. She was a member of the Roxbury Garden Club, the First Presbyterian Church of Succasunna, and was a Brownie Leader. She was also an Assistant Buyer at Epstein's and worked at Roots Clothiers in Morristown NJ.
Sharon went back to school in her late thirties and obtained a Bachelor's of Arts at Montclair State University in 1978. After working at Horizon Bank and Frigidaire, she moved to Virginia Beach for her retirement years. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed the arts, especially theater.
Sharon is survived by her two daughters: Leslie Treloar of Chester, NJ and Michele O'Halloran and her husband Bob of Succasunna, NJ, and granddaughter, Amy O'Halloran. She was predeceased by her sister Jennifer Appleby and her granddaughter, Megan O'Halloran. She is also survived by her sister Dr. M. Elspeth Goodin of Milford, PA, her former spouse, Charlie Treloar of Kenvil, NJ, several nieces and a nephew.
There will be a graveside service at Eastern Shore Chapel in Virginia Beach, VA on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will also be held at First Presbyterian Church of Succasunna, NJ in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Eastern Shore Chapel, c/o Pastoral Care Ministries, 2020 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach VA 23454 or First Presbyterian Church of Succasunna, 99 Main St., Succasunna NJ 07876.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019