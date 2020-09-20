Sharyn Heath Tatum, 72, of Washington, NC, passed away on September 15, 2020.Born in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Daisy Heath. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 23 years, John W. "Jackie" Tatum, Jr.; two children, Jennifer C. O'Neal (Johnnie) and John W. Tatum (Stephanie); three grandsons; and many close family members and friends.A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, September 21, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any local hospice or SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at: