Fitchett Funeral Home, Inc. - Chesapeake
1821 E. Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 545-1112
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
virtual viewing
Shaun Sanders Sr., born November 28, 1975 passed on March 29, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his mom, Willie Mae Sanders. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife June Sanders; children Iyanna and Shaun; father Arthur Sanders; stepmom Elaine; 2 brothers Arthur and Stacy; sister Tameka Davis and hundreds of friends. Viewing will be held Friday, April 3 from 4-7 pm at Fitchett Funeral Home, 1821 Liberty St. Services will be streamed live Saturday, April 4 at 12 noon.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020
