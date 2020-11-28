Virginia Beach - Shawn David Franklin, 57, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020.Born in Norwich, NY, Shawn was an Army veteran and a maintenance technician for Clean Energy Builds, a natural gas company. He enjoyed Nascar, rebuilding golf carts, and spending time with his family. He was known as a fun loving great guy by his friends and family.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathy R. Franklin; his parents, Alfred and Jean Franklin; two daughters, Meredith Franklin (Chris Sifford) and Alayna Franklin; two step-children, Hudson Gavin (Ashley) and Barbara Gavin; a sister, Sharon Franklin (Diane Soley); four brothers, Alan Franklin, Sherman Franklin (Diane), George Franklin (Laurie), and Adam Franklin (Linda); and five grandchildren, Janie, Christopher, and Kyler Sifford and Holton and Kaimbree Gavin.Services will be private.