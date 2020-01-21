|
Shawn K. Brooks departed this earthly realm on January 15, 2020 . He was born April 20, 1972 to DeRayford and Sheila Brooks. Shawn was educated in the Chesapeake Public School System. He attended TCC and Norfolk State University. Shawn was employed with ILA (International Longshoreman Association) Local 1248.
He was compassionate, loving and caring. There wasn't anything he would not do to make sure his family and friends were happy. He was known for his big-warm heart and his genuine gold-tooth smile.
Shawn was involved in the church from an early age. As a youth, he attended Sunday School and was a member of the Children's Choir. As an adult, Shawn loved attending gospel concerts and sporting events with an undying love for his beloved Dallas Cowboys. He also loved the kids and was present for every game, fundraiser, carwash, and road game.
Shawn loved to travel; taking vacations with the family and cruises with Candy was what he loved the most. He was a dedicated son, husband, and father. He wore so many titles: uncle, god-father, brother, cousin, and friend to so many.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather William Henry Cooke, Sr. and his paternal grandparents Charles and Rellia Brooks. He leaves to cherish his loving memories; wife, Deborah "Candy" Brooks; daughters, Keira Brooks (Carlysle) and Briyana Brooks; sons, Romero Jennings-Brooks and Shawn K. Brooks, Jr. ; parents, DeRayford and Sheila Brooks; sister, Dwana Brooks-White (Sterling); maternal grandmother, Ruth Cooke; grandson, Camden Rucker; special "adopted' daughter, Shaniquka Davis; a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 21, 2020