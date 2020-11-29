1/1
Sheila Elkins Silverstein Emanuel
passed away on November 23, 2020, at the age of 81. She was the daughter of Robert & Iris Elkins. Sheila was born and raised in New York and relocated to Richmond in 1969 where she lived until she moved to Norfolk 30 years ago. Sheila is the adored Mother and Grandmother of Michael (Suzi) Silverstein, Sheryl (Harry) Traub & Evan (Bobbi) Silverstein and her beloved grandchildren Brittany & Stephanie Wengel, Morgan & Brooke Silverstein and Aaron and Elana Silverstein. She is also survived by her sister Eileen (Stan) Torow. Her beloved husband Dick Emanuel predeceased her in December 2019.

Sheila's exuberant personality enabled her to make a difference in Employee Assistance for many years in Richmond supporting hospitals and banks and also worked at Grace House. Sheila was a shining light in the lives of her family and friends. Her vibrant personality and zest for life were matched by her warm, embracing heart. She enjoyed socializing with friends & martini's dry and shaken and mostly, the time spent and daily/weekly calls with her children and grandchildren.

Donations can be made in Sheila's memory to: Beth Shalom Home of Eastern VA, 6401 Auburn Va Beach 23464 or JFS 5000 Corporate Woods Dr #400, Va Beach, VA 23462

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
