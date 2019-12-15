The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Jane Goodwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Jane Goodwin Obituary
Sheila Jane Goodwin, 67, passed away at her home December 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Floyd L. Myers, Sr. and Mrs. Elizabeth J. Hall Myers. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jamie T. Messina and FiancÃ©, Christi Thrift; brother, Floyd L. Myers, Jr.; grandchildren, Jasmin Messina , Janae Fitzgerald, Jase Messina and Case Messina.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 7 to 8 pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -