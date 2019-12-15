|
Sheila Jane Goodwin, 67, passed away at her home December 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Floyd L. Myers, Sr. and Mrs. Elizabeth J. Hall Myers. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jamie T. Messina and FiancÃ©, Christi Thrift; brother, Floyd L. Myers, Jr.; grandchildren, Jasmin Messina , Janae Fitzgerald, Jase Messina and Case Messina.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 7 to 8 pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019