Sheila Maureen Vigenski, 84, a resident of Westminister Canterbury, passed away on August 30, 2019. A native of Boston, MA, she was born to the late Ethel and Sydney Sullivan. She is also predeceased by her siblings, Sydney, Harold, Ethel and Patricia. Sheila was employed by C&P/Bell Atlantic then retired from Verizon Telephone Co. in 1999. Sheila graduated from Virginia Wesleyan College in 1990 with a degree in Social Science. She was a volunteer for Angel Flights, AARP Tax Assistance, Nansemond River High School, DECA, DECA District 21, Virginia DECA, Westminister Canterbury and many other organizations. Sheila was a Catholic and attended the Base Chapel at Little Creek and St. George's Chapel at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. Sheila is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ski; daughter, Michele Duncan; sons, Rick (Joanne) and Michael; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Dr. Daniel Sullivan; sisters in law, Trish Sullivan and Delores Vigenski; and several special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the 2nd floor and Hospice Staff at Westminister Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay for all of their wonderful service and dedication to Sheila Vigenski and her family. A private memorial service for the family and inurnment will be at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Home, 6171 Kempsville Circle, Norfolk, VA 23502 or Suffolk Project Lifesaver, 300 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019