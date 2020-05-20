Sheila Ned
1943 - 2020
Sheila Ned born January 13, 1943 in Portsmouth, VA passed away on May 7th, 2020. She survived by her husband of 54 years, Ivory Ned, Sr who together had 5 children, Carla Singleton, Tracy Ned-Brown, Ivory Ned, Jr (deceased), Alton Ned and Sheila Shaunte Ned, along with 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 2 sisters, Gloria Sayles and Cathy Smith. Wake services to be held on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 12pm-6pm and Funeral services on May 22nd, 2020 at Mt Zion Interdenominational Christian Community Church, 2345 East Indian River Rd, Norfolk, VA 23523 at 11 am.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Wake
12:00 - 06:00 PM
MAY
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt Zion Interdenominational Christian Community Church
