Sheila Ned born January 13, 1943 in Portsmouth, VA passed away on May 7th, 2020. She survived by her husband of 54 years, Ivory Ned, Sr who together had 5 children, Carla Singleton, Tracy Ned-Brown, Ivory Ned, Jr (deceased), Alton Ned and Sheila Shaunte Ned, along with 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by 2 sisters, Gloria Sayles and Cathy Smith. Wake services to be held on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 12pm-6pm and Funeral services on May 22nd, 2020 at Mt Zion Interdenominational Christian Community Church, 2345 East Indian River Rd, Norfolk, VA 23523 at 11 am.



