More Obituaries for Sheila Prupis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Prupis


1932 - 2020
Sheila Prupis Obituary
Sheila Prupis, age 88, born in Elizabeth New Jersey, on March 27, 1932 died on April 4th in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A graveside funeral took place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk Virginia, on Monday, April 6th. Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Prupis. She is survived by her daughters, Allyne Zorn and her husband Robert, Karen Irwin and her husband Wade. Grandchildren Justin (Katy), David (Briana) Zorn, Jenna Zorn (Josh Orlow) and Jessica (Josh) Grippo and seven great grandchildren.

Sheila was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and graduated from Carteret High School and Kean University. She was a second-grade teacher at Grant Elementary School in South Plainfield New Jersey for 20 years. She resided in Berkeley Heights New Jersey for over 20 years and retired to Seabrook Island South Carolina before moving to Beth Sholom Nursing home in 2012. Sheila enjoyed the opera, ballet and theater and was an avid knitter.

Donations can be made in her memory to Beth Sholom Village, 6401 Auburn Drive, Virginia Beach, VA, The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, or a . A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Beth Sholom for the loving care she received over the past eight years. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments in Norfolk Chapel handled the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2020
