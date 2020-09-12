1/1
Sheila Vanessa Britton-Austin
Sheila 68 passed September 6,2020.Sheila a native of Norfolk received her education in the Norfolk Public School System.Sheila retired as a laundry attendant after fifteen years.She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Berkley and a member of Eastern Star and Berkley Reunion Committee. Sheila was predeceased by husband,Clarence Austin; daughter,Toshina Britton;granddaughter,Marajah Jonax. She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Antrace Britton, Marcus Britton,Ahmed Britton, Donyea Britton Cameisha);daughter/granddaughter, Jermeka Britton and a special friend,Wayne Lee.Funeral services 11 am Monday,Sept 14,2020 Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W Berkley Ave.Viewing Sunday at Metropolitan,Berkley

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
Metropolitan Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
