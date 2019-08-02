Home

Sheila W. Whitehead


1955 - 2019
Shelia W. Whitehead, passed peacefully into eternal rest on July 31st 2019.

.Sheila was born on January 4th 1955 to the late Clara Towe James White and Mack White.Sheila graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk and attended Annâ€™s Beauty College in Norfolk as well. She spent more than 32 yrs with Norfolk Public Schools before retiring in 2006. Sheila, a firm believer in Godâ€™s mercies, put up a long and valiant fight against earths infirmities and finally achieved victory and won her heavenly wings.Sheila was predeceased by her sister Mrs. Carole J. Ebron. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 20 years Mr. Junie Whitehead two sons Anthony J. White and Anthony M. Smith two brothers Calvin E. James (Carolyn) and Norman N. James (Raynette) and of course the family rock Christopher C. Cherry Jr. (Gwendolyn) and her BFFs Evelyn Davis and Willie (bro)Green. Metropolitan Funeral Service is in charge
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 2, 2019
