|
|
December 1943-October 10, 2019
Shelby Grimstead Phelps, a longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away unexpectedly October 10, 2019. Through the grace of God she was surrounded by her family as she took her last breath and rose to her heavenly home. Shelby was born to the late Herman (Polk) and Margaret (Katie) Grimstead in London Bridge, Virginia in December 1943. She graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1962. Shelby built her life around her family and friends and was a loving and giving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She was a charter member in the Order of the Eastern Star, Lynnhaven Chapter #184 with over 50 years of service. She built her career as an accountant.
Shelby was predeceased by the love of her life and very loving husband Lee Roy Phelps, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Margaret Boorom (Mike), Cheryl Pavlecka (Steve), and her stepson Tim Phelps (Wendy), her brother Albert Earl Grimstead, her treasured grandchildren Phil (Diana), Nathaniel, Matthew, Sean, Jacob, Tanner and Tessa, her nephews Craig Grimstead and Kevin Grimstead (Sharon) and many other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm on October 13 at Altmeyer Funeral Home -Maestas Chapel followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Nimmo United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers Shelby requested donations are made to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019