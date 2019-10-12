The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Shelby J. Proffit Obituary
Shelby Jean Proffit, 78, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in Mt. Airy, NC to the late Robert and Gracie Heath. She was Southern Baptist.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Proffit; a daughter, Gloria Luke; a son, Ronnie Proffit and wife Melody; a brother, James Heath and companion Alline; four grandchildren, Raven Luke, Myles Luke, Heather Craig and Megan Proffit; and two great grandchildren, Harper Luke and George Luke.

A funeral service will be held 3 P.M. Monday, October 14, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd Chapel by the Rev. Larry O'Brien. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 6 - 8 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019
