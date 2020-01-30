|
Shelby Ray Palette SR, passed away in his home on January 28, 2020. Shelby was a native of Princess Anne County and was the son of the late, William Harrison and Lillian Hartley Pallette. He was the brother of the late William "Pluck" Pallette, Faye Agee, Elma Johnson, Mary Anne Biseck, Aubrey Pallette, and Roy Lee Pallette.
Shelby was a builder and developer of residential and commercial real estate. He served his country in the US Army with the 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles". He loved to cook, when he filled your stomach he fed your soul. He loved to tell a good joke, tell you a story and kept you smiling with his witty sense of humor. He was an avid golfer and he loved to dance. Shelby was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and loyal friend who will be deeply missed. He was a brave fighter to the end.
He is survived by three children, Kimberly Pallette Anderson and her husband Chuck, Shelby Chaplain Pallette and his wife, Leeane, and Shelby Ray Pallette, JR, two sisters, Betty Wise and Jean Wright, grandchildren, Bailey Anderson Schaufele and her husband Paul, Ashley Anderson Pond and her husband Daniel, great grandchildren, Molly Kay Schaufele, Charles Louis Schaufele, and Emma Kristine Schaufele and his best friend and rock Jacquelina "Jacqui" Brown.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. Interment will follow in Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or at Billygraham.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020