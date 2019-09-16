|
|
Sheldon Aydlett Bundy, Jr., 65, passed away peacefully is his sleep Sept. 14, 2019.
Shel was predeceased by his parents, Geraldine and Sheldon Aydlett Bundy, Sr., and his brother, Melvin Forehand, Jr.
Shel is survived by his wife, Cindy Blackburn Bundy; his sons, Luke Bundy and his wife, Michelle, and Brian Bundy; grandchildren, Lucas Bundy and Logan Bundy; step-sons, Daniel Dorman and Samuel Dorman. Shel is also survived by a large and loving extended family and a multitude of friends. His death has left an emptiness in so many lives.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 16, 2019