The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Bundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon Aydlett Bundy Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheldon Aydlett Bundy Jr. Obituary
Sheldon Aydlett Bundy, Jr., 65, passed away peacefully is his sleep Sept. 14, 2019.

Shel was predeceased by his parents, Geraldine and Sheldon Aydlett Bundy, Sr., and his brother, Melvin Forehand, Jr.

Shel is survived by his wife, Cindy Blackburn Bundy; his sons, Luke Bundy and his wife, Michelle, and Brian Bundy; grandchildren, Lucas Bundy and Logan Bundy; step-sons, Daniel Dorman and Samuel Dorman. Shel is also survived by a large and loving extended family and a multitude of friends. His death has left an emptiness in so many lives.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now