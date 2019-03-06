Sheldon Earl Blum, of Boca Raton, FL formerly of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1933 in Norfolk to Samuel and Blanche Blum. Sheldon was the owner of Suburban Bingo and Pembroke Hall Bingo.In 1976 Sheldon and his brother Cecil opened Town Hall Bingo, the first charitable commercial bingo hall in the Hampton Roads area. He was a lover of good food, travel, life and his family and friends He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria Blum; daughter Susan Blum Geers of Boca Raton, FL; son Barry Blum of Virginia Beach, daughter Marcie Blum Doolin (Wayne) of Virginia Beach, grandchildren Megan and Ian Geers, Samantha Doolin, and great grandchild Xavier, as well as many other family members. Sheldon was preceded in death by his parents and brother Cecil Blum and sister Irene Silverman. A funeral service for Sheldon will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel (5033 Rouse Dr. Virginia Beach, VA) at 1:00 PM, followed by a procession to Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the or . The family would like to thank his care giver Shirley Joseph for her care, love, and compassion. Family and friends will be received at the home of Marcie and Wayne Doolin in Virginia Beach. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary