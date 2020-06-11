Shelia Renee' Foreman was born on April 10, 1956 in Norfolk, VA and passed on June 7th 2020 in VA Beach, VA. She is predeceased by her father, John A. Foreman; mother, Gloria I. Foreman; three brothers, Andre A. Foreman Esq, Keith T. Foreman, Karl T. Foreman; two sisters, Dr. Blanche A. Foreman and Deborah D. Foreman.



Renee' is survived by her only child, Jarod (Thanayi) Foreman; three grandchildren, Javier A. Foreman, Tahj A. Foreman and Soleil V. Foreman; five sisters, Ada E. Holt, Gloria (John) Shepard, Yvette (John) Householder, Valerie M. Lee, and Pamela N. Foreman; four brothers, John N. Foreman, Ronald C. Foreman, Micah (Dilcy) Foreman, and Mark S. Foreman; her best friend and sister-in-law, Rita E. Foreman, plus a host of nieces and nephews.



Renee' graduated from Granby High School in 1974 and graduated from Commonwealth College for Nursing. She retired from the City of Virginia Beach Community Services Board where she enjoyed teaching Virginia Beach residents with special needs how to live full and independent lives. She received numerous awards for her work from the State of VA and City of Virginia Beach. On July 25th 1988, Renee was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved sharing what she learned from God's Word the Bible with all whom she met. She also enjoyed her special visits with her niece Erica Foreman who always encouraged her and spoiled her with her favorite goodies.



Renee' will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.



We'd also like to thank PG Thomasson Funeral Home for their compassionate care during this time.



