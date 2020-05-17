Shelley Burton Fox of Virginia Beach, 71, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. Shelley was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on March 31, 1949 to the late G. Shelton Burton and Frances D. Burton. She was a graduate of Portsmouth Catholic High School and Old Dominion University. Shelley was a kind and caring teacher at Star of the School in Virginia Beach.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eric L. Fox, and her loving sons, Ryahn Jones and Jahn Mychal Fox. She is also survived by her precious and beloved granddaughter, Elina Fox.
In addition, she is survived by four siblings; Margaret Anne Levitin and husband Dr. Frederic Levitin, Janice L. Burton, Michael B. Burton, Hilda B. Fleischer and husband Dr. Howard Fleischer, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her compassion and generosity. Shelley was truly one of God's works of art. The family wishes to thank the many friends and family for their love and support during her illness.
Donations may be made in her memory to Star of the Sea Catholic School or charity of choice. Woodlawn Funeral Home is handling arrangements, and the services will be private.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.