Shenora Alicia Duggar
1989 - 2020
Shenora Alicia Duggar was born in Richmond, Virginia on July 23rd, 1989. She was 30 years old when she passed away at 4 a.m. on June 30th, 2020.

She had a beautiful life and had just gotten a new house with her husband, Mark Duggar, in Newport News, Virginia. Shenora was a graduate of Churchland High School. She furthered her education by attending ECPI and she became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She had a passion for caring for others and there wasn't a day that she didn't put others before herself. She had a passion for cars, she always took great care of her vehicles and always made sure they looked great. She was an avid dog lover. She was extremely intelligent and was very quick to make a joke. She had a very bright personality and often made a person's day just by entering the room.

Shenora was loved and survived by her immediate family, husband Mark Duggar, mother Giovanna Lewis, sister Nina Lewis, and mother-in-law Mary Colbert. She was also accepted and loved by who she considered to be her second family, Pattie Rash, Trey Rash, Alex Rash, and Ryan Crawford.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11AM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
