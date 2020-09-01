1/
Shepard Zane Kaplan
Shepard Zane Kaplan born May 7, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York passed away Saturday at home surrounded by his loving family; his wife of 35 years Mary Ann, son Zachary and Zachary's fiancÃ© Andrea Pezzi. He is preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Ruth Kaplan. Shep was proud to have retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Hull Tech after 21 years and continued working with the navy as a government contractor until disability forced retirement in September 2013. As a young man he played college football for Syracuse University and the Navy.. He was a dynamic personality; a one in a million. His strength and drive to live made him a force of nature. He loved his home and family with all his heart and he was adored. Shep was an avid New York Yankees fan and prior to his disability was an amateur astronomer and astrophotographer. His passing has left us with very heavy hearts.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at his home in Virginia Beach on Saturday, September 5, at 2:00 pm for friends and family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

August 31, 2020
One in a million describes him perfectly! Many fond memories of him! My heart aches for Mary Ann and Zack and all those he loved and loved him back!
Pat Baumann
Friend
