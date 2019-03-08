Shepherd "Shep" Watson Shipp, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in a Jacksonville Hospital. Mr. Shipp was preceded in death by his parents: Horace Percy Shipp and Anna Shepherd Watson Shipp and is survived by his wife: Nancy Joyce Lorber Shipp; 2 children: Gregg Robert Shipp (Angelique Crawford) and Brandy Shipp Davies (Richard, Jr.) and 5 grandchildren: Christopher Davies, Hunter Davies, Jonas Davies, Mason Shipp and Madeline Shipp. Shep was born in Staten Island, New York and was a lifelong resident of Chesapeake and Portsmouth, Virginia. He was a Veteran of the US Army and retired in 2010 from Heard Construction where he worked as a Project Manager and Estimator. A hard working man, he started out as a union iron worker and was a lifelong member of Ironworkers Local Union 76. For several years he owned and operated NLS Construction Company. Evidence of his skill and hard work will be enjoyed by generations on many local buildings he helped construct. When not working on large projects he loved "piddling" around in his shop. He had to work with his hands. He achieved his life long dream of seeing the country by RV. He and Nancy travelled from Key West to Alaska to California with many stops in between. Montana became a summer home for them. He shared fishing and shooting sports with his grandchildren- experiences they will never forget. Shep's generous spirit lives on through the donation of his body for Anatomical Education purposes. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the National Parks Conservation Association (www.npca.org). Peeples Family Funeral Homes, Jacksonville, Florida, is serving the Shipp Family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary