Sheri Lynn Crigger Armstrong of Virginia Beach passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 56.
She was born to Mr. Swanson Jack and Mrs. Linnie Jacqueline Crigger and is survived by her husband, Christopher Armstrong, two children Nicole Michele Chamberlin and Joshua Mark Chamberlin of Fort Walton Beach, FL as well as her two brothers, Terry Lee (Buddy) Crigger and Jerry Brooks (Dee) Crigger, both of Virginia Beach.
Sheri graduated from Kempsville High and DePaul Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. She was an Ultrasound Technologist for over 30 years.
She enjoyed dance, piano, gardening, spending time with friends and family, and most of all a sunny day on the beach.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to The National Foundation for Ectodermal Dysplasias. www.nfed.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020