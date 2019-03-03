The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherlene Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherlene Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherlene Mitchell Obituary
Sherlene Mitchell, 82, passed away February 27, 2019. She was born in Leachville, Arkansas to the late Virgil O. and Minnie L. Richardson.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, Clifford F. Mitchell; children, Stacy (Erline) Harmon, Kathy (Bobby) Copeland, Regina (Rusty) Bailey, Marsha (Kenny) Johnson; sister, Reble Garrison; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, March 4, from 6-7:30pm. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view a live webcasting of the ceremony and to leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now