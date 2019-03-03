|
Sherlene Mitchell, 82, passed away February 27, 2019. She was born in Leachville, Arkansas to the late Virgil O. and Minnie L. Richardson.Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, Clifford F. Mitchell; children, Stacy (Erline) Harmon, Kathy (Bobby) Copeland, Regina (Rusty) Bailey, Marsha (Kenny) Johnson; sister, Reble Garrison; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, March 4, from 6-7:30pm. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view a live webcasting of the ceremony and to leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019