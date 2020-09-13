Suffolk- Sherry Savage passed away on September 10th, 2020. She was the daughter of Donna Baldwin and the late David Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her sister Lynn Ann Newson. Sherry was employed by TowneBank for sixteen years where she held the title of Senior Vice President- Business Analyst. She loved camping, the beach, family and friends.
Sherry is survived by her husband Guy A. Savage, son Brandon A. Savage, daughter Calah M. Savage, and step-son Guy A. Savage Jr.; sister Stephanie A. Cowart and many uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, www.SturtevantFH.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater, www.ccfot.org
.