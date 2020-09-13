1/
Sherry Ann Savage
Suffolk- Sherry Savage passed away on September 10th, 2020. She was the daughter of Donna Baldwin and the late David Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her sister Lynn Ann Newson. Sherry was employed by TowneBank for sixteen years where she held the title of Senior Vice President- Business Analyst. She loved camping, the beach, family and friends.

Sherry is survived by her husband Guy A. Savage, son Brandon A. Savage, daughter Calah M. Savage, and step-son Guy A. Savage Jr.; sister Stephanie A. Cowart and many uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, www.SturtevantFH.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater, www.ccfot.org.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
2 entries
September 11, 2020
Thinking of you and your family Guy. I know I didn't know her personally but I know she will be missed by many.
Gina Taylor
September 11, 2020
My Thoughts and Prayers Are With You My Brother ♥
William Gray
Friend
